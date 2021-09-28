The Hürtgen Forest: Prelude to the Battle of the Bulge

Petty Officer 2/C Earl Anderson wrote from Japan in 1943, “We work, time passes fast. Although it’s been over a year since taken prisoner, it seems like only yesterday.” Join VWM Education Director Jim Triesler as he shares letters and interviews of WWII Prisoners of War who were captives of both the Axis and the Allies.

Although free, registration is needed: vawarmemorial.org/events

Short link: https://bit.ly/3xRrLii

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_R2I6UlsaTFiVtlp-ATWWeA