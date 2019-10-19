The Hurrah Players, Virginia’s leading family theatre company, presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid! The Hurrah Players are a shining example to both our students and our community that theatre arts can be a vehicle not only for educational enrichment, but for the emotional and social well-being of the participants as well.
The Hurrah Players Present: The Little Mermaid
Suffolk Center For Cultural Arts 110 Finney Avenue , Suffolk, Virginia 23434
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
Aug 24, 2019
