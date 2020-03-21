The Hurrah Players is honored once again to work with Disney Theatricals to bring a new musical of volcanic proportions to Hampton Roads in the spring of 2020. The show title will be released by special announcement in January 2020! Don’t miss out on this special performance!
The Hurrah Players – Musical Surprise!
Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts 110 W Finney Avenue, Suffolk, Virginia 23434
Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts 110 W Finney Avenue, Suffolk, Virginia 23434
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
Aug 24, 2019
