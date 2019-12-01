The Very Hungry Caterpillar Christmas

to Google Calendar - The Very Hungry Caterpillar Christmas - 2019-12-01 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Very Hungry Caterpillar Christmas - 2019-12-01 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Very Hungry Caterpillar Christmas - 2019-12-01 13:00:00 iCalendar - The Very Hungry Caterpillar Christmas - 2019-12-01 13:00:00

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030

The magic of Christmas snow falls over the Center for the Arts with everyone’s favorite caterpillar, the Very Hungry Caterpillar. This brightly colored friend along with other beloved Eric Carle characters delights in an irresistible holiday treat inspired by storybook classics including Dream Snow; 10 Little Rubber Ducks; Brown Bear Brown Bear, What do you See?; and, of course, The Very Hungry Caterpillar. Featuring more than 75 puppets, Carle’s vibrant style, and original music, the production tells the story of a farmer on Christmas Eve who wonders how Christmas will arrive without snow. Don’t miss your chance to see this enchanting show nominated for the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Family Show and hailed by Time Out New York as “Five stars. Beautiful, rhythmic, and faithful to the author’s work.”

Info

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030 View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, Vacation & Holiday
to Google Calendar - The Very Hungry Caterpillar Christmas - 2019-12-01 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Very Hungry Caterpillar Christmas - 2019-12-01 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Very Hungry Caterpillar Christmas - 2019-12-01 13:00:00 iCalendar - The Very Hungry Caterpillar Christmas - 2019-12-01 13:00:00
Help Yourself

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular