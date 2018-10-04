HUMBUG: The Great P.T. Barnum Séance

Lead by David London, hear the incredible true stories of Barnum's life! Encounter genuine artifacts from Barnum's career! Experience Spirit Communication! Bring Barnum and his cast of characters back to life! Limited seating, recommended 16+, $35-$50.
