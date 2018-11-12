https://www.childfund.org/80th-anniversary/

Join ChildFund International as we celebrate 80 years of serving the world’s children from Richmond. We know “business as usual” is no way to approach all we’re aiming to accomplish in the coming years. That’s why on November 12, hundreds of ChildFund staff and Alliance partners will gather for the ChildFund Innovation Fair, a three-day event showcasing innovative thinking from around the globe.

Topics include youth engagement and programming, the use of mobile technology in child protection, advocacy and raising children’s voices and much more. We will also celebrate our 80th anniversary at a reception keynoted by author and social sector innovator Ann Mei Chang, whose upcoming book, Lean Impact, offers bold ideas for tackling the toughest problems facing people and the planet.

Our future depends on our fostering a culture of innovation, and our decades of experience are a strong foundation for doing so. That’s how we’ll deliver positive change and create value for our key constituents: our staff, our donors and the children we serve.