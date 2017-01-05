How to Begin Homeschooling: What You Really Need to Know!

HEAV Office and Resource Center 2100 W. Laburnum Avenue Suite 108A, Richmond, Virginia 23227

Homeschooling..or considering it? What does the law say? Where can you get curriculum? What kind of records should you keep? HEAV's director of homeschool support and government affairs--and veteran homeschool mom--vonne Bunn, will help you focus on the things you really need to know for a successful homeschool year, including how to prepare, the ins and outs of the Virginia law, testing and evaluation options, how to choose curriculum, how to teach several levels at once, how to get the support you need, where to find the best resources, some things to avoid, and some secrets of success.

