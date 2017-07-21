House of Hamill - Celtic Music

to Google Calendar - House of Hamill - Celtic Music - 2017-07-21 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - House of Hamill - Celtic Music - 2017-07-21 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - House of Hamill - Celtic Music - 2017-07-21 20:00:00 iCalendar - House of Hamill - Celtic Music - 2017-07-21 20:00:00

Ashland Coffee And Tea 100 N Railroad Ave, Town of Ashland, Virginia 23005

Brian and Rose are both accomplished traditional fiddle players and classical violinists, and despite being young, have over 25 years of writing and performance experience between them. Together, they write unusual new fiddle tunes and exciting, unpredictable original songs while also breathing new life into traditional and contemporary songs. Both are confident and unique lead vocalists, and the blend of their two voices in harmony is hypnotic and irresistible.

Whether House of Hamill is playing songs from their debut album "Wide Awake" (September 2016) or stomping through a set of original jigs and reels, their chemistry onstage is always engaging and often hilarious. Spend an hour listening and you'll leave with tired feet, a huge smile, and a new appreciation for the versatility of folk instruments in a modern context. House of Hamill is on the bleeding edge of a new generation of traditional musicians.

Info

Ashland Coffee And Tea 100 N Railroad Ave, Town of Ashland, Virginia 23005 View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - House of Hamill - Celtic Music - 2017-07-21 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - House of Hamill - Celtic Music - 2017-07-21 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - House of Hamill - Celtic Music - 2017-07-21 20:00:00 iCalendar - House of Hamill - Celtic Music - 2017-07-21 20:00:00

Subscribe: How Sweet

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular