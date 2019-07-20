VMFA "After Hours: Awaken Your Soul' is Saturday, July 20 from 7-11:30 pm. This museum-wide event is hosted by Micah “Bam Bam” White and Kelli Lemon featuring DJ Lonnie B, Fillmore Duo and live performances. Lyric Ave will provide music, comedy and poetry stylings. Your event ticket includes one drink ticket, heavy hors d’oeuvres, free parking, and free admission into "Awaken: A Tibetan Buddhist Journey Toward Enlightenment" to experience world-class art, and more.

General admission is $45; Cost for VMFA and Black History Museum members is $35. Must be 21 or older to attend and ID is required. No tickets will be sold at the door and the purchase of a ticket can apply to the price of an individual or family membership to the VMFA.