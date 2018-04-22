“One of the best jazz bands in New York today” (Forbes) makes its debut at the Center where they transport the audience to New York speakeasies, Parisian jazz cabarets, and New Orleans jazz clubs. Acclaimed for their brassy arrangements, rollicking piano melodies, and smoky vocals, The Hot Sardines stand apart for the innovation, verve, and sheer joy they bring to music, both old and new. Pianist Evan “Bibs” Palazzo and singer “Miz Elizabeth” Bougerol, met in 2007 at a jazz jam session and bonded over their love for Fats Waller. Also influenced by such greats as Dinah Washington, Louis Armstrong, and Billie Holiday, they began playing small gigs, and by 2011, they were headlining Midsummer Night Swing at New York’s Lincoln Center. Recently, they have been featured at the Newport Jazz Festival and Montreal Jazz Festival, have sold out top NYC venues, toured from Chicago to London, and have released two critically acclaimed albums.