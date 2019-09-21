The 2019–2020 season opens with an evening of sensational entertainment by this hot New York-based jazz ensemble group known for their brassy horn arrangements, rip-roaring piano tunes, and smoky vocals. “The charismatic front-runners of vintage jazz” (The Guardian), The Hot Sardines whisk you back to the days of Parisian cabarets, French Quarter jazz clubs, and Harlem speakeasies as they channel the music and the style of the Jazz Age while adding their own distinct contemporary verve. Bandleader and pianist Evan Palazzo and lead singer Elizabeth Bougerol met in 2007 at a jazz jam session and bonded over their love for Fats Waller and other greats like Dinah Washington, Louis Armstrong, and Billie Holiday. ”