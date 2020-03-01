Hot Peas 'n Butter

to Google Calendar - Hot Peas 'n Butter - 2020-03-01 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hot Peas 'n Butter - 2020-03-01 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hot Peas 'n Butter - 2020-03-01 16:00:00 iCalendar - Hot Peas 'n Butter - 2020-03-01 16:00:00

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030

Praised by the Los Angeles Times for their “hot and mellow multicultural groove,” Hot Peas ‘n Butter will have you and your whole family on their feet dancing with their infectiously fun global music celebration. This Parent Choice Award-winning, family music ensemble blends together traditional Latin music, Afro-Caribbean rhythms, jazz, bluegrass, country, and rock to create a “rainbow of color and sound.” (NY 1 TV). Singing in English, Spanish, French, Korean and Hebrew, Hot Peas ‘n Butter aims to show multi-cultural interconnectedness. Their repertoire of songs like Number 1” and their signature Latin beat tracks “Somos Familia,” “Amistad,” “Que Llueva,” and “Round the World” enjoy radio play nationwide.

Info

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - Hot Peas 'n Butter - 2020-03-01 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hot Peas 'n Butter - 2020-03-01 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hot Peas 'n Butter - 2020-03-01 16:00:00 iCalendar - Hot Peas 'n Butter - 2020-03-01 16:00:00
Help Yourself

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular