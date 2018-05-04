The Horse: Meet the Author with Wendy Williams

National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117

The Horse: The Epic Story of our Noble Companions is a revealing account of the animal who has been at our side through the ages, befriending us and traveling with us over the mountains and across the plains. Author Wendy Williams blended her own experience with horses with biological and socialogical research to create this masterful work of narrative nonfiction. Presented in partnership with the Oak Spring Foundation, the May 4th event will include a reception, book signing, and talk highlighting scientific and compassionate insights into human-equine relationships across the globe. 6:00 champagne reception, 7:00 talk and book signing. Admission is $10, Free to NSLM members. Please register to Anne Marie Barnes, the Clarice & Robert H. Smith Educator, ABarnes@NationalSporting.org, 540.687.6542 ext. 25

540-687-6542
