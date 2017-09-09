The Horse in Ancient Greek Art Exhibition

to Google Calendar - The Horse in Ancient Greek Art Exhibition - 2017-09-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Horse in Ancient Greek Art Exhibition - 2017-09-09 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Horse in Ancient Greek Art Exhibition - 2017-09-09 10:00:00 iCalendar - The Horse in Ancient Greek Art Exhibition - 2017-09-09 10:00:00

National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117

Time: Wednesday-Sunday, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Price: Adults $10; Seniors $8; Youth $8; Children Free

The Horse in Ancient Greek Art exhibition features Greek vases and sculpture from the 8th through the 4th centuries BCE drawn from a private collection, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, and other museum collections. The exhibition and accompanying publication explore the significance of the horse in ancient Greek culture, the superb horsemanship skills of the ancient Greeks, and imagery of the horse in ancient myth, war, sport, and competition. From some of the earliest examples of the horse in Greek art, to stunning examples of black and red-figured vases, the objects on view illustrate ancient equestrian life.

Info
National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Horse in Ancient Greek Art Exhibition - 2017-09-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Horse in Ancient Greek Art Exhibition - 2017-09-09 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Horse in Ancient Greek Art Exhibition - 2017-09-09 10:00:00 iCalendar - The Horse in Ancient Greek Art Exhibition - 2017-09-09 10:00:00
Always Classic Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular