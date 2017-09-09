Time: Wednesday-Sunday, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Price: Adults $10; Seniors $8; Youth $8; Children Free

The Horse in Ancient Greek Art exhibition features Greek vases and sculpture from the 8th through the 4th centuries BCE drawn from a private collection, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, and other museum collections. The exhibition and accompanying publication explore the significance of the horse in ancient Greek culture, the superb horsemanship skills of the ancient Greeks, and imagery of the horse in ancient myth, war, sport, and competition. From some of the earliest examples of the horse in Greek art, to stunning examples of black and red-figured vases, the objects on view illustrate ancient equestrian life.