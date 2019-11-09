Hops in the Park

Henricus Historical Park 251 Henricus Park Rd., Chester, Virginia 23836

Help us toast Virginia’s agricultural pride with food, music, beer, and more! The Henricus Foundation presents the fifth annual Hops in the Park, a national award-winning hops & harvest festival celebrating Virginia agriculture and the long and rich history of brewing in our Commonwealth! Hops in the Park features over 40 Virginia craft beers, brewing demos and seminars, farmers market, music, food, and of course - Virginia history. All proceeds from Hops in the Park support Henricus Foundation's Children's Education Fund.

Visit www.hopsinthepark.com for more information.

Henricus Historical Park 251 Henricus Park Rd., Chester, Virginia 23836
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink Event, History
