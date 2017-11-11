Hops In The Park

Henricus Historical Park 251 Henricus Park Rd., Chester, Virginia 23836

You don’t want to miss the 3rd annual Hops In The Park at Henricus Historical Park! Our most popular event features Virginia craft beer, Virginia hops farmers, a Virginia farmer’s market, and of course, Virginia history. We guarantee an “All Things Virginia” experience at this one-of-a-kind hops festival.

Representatives from breweries will be on site to discuss their beer and the Virginia-grown ingredients in their harvest beers and ales. Learn from Virginia farmers while tasting their delicious Virginia brew. Help us toast Virginia’s agricultural pride with food, music, and beer.

And don’t forget to bring the kids! Our outstanding education department will be hosting children’s activities on the Henricus bluff overlooking the mighty James River.

More details to come. Please visit our site frequently for periodic updates.

View Map

