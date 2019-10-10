The Lamb Center for Arts and Healing is hosting the first-ever Hopewell Arts Fest and you're invited! Join us for an evening of free arts programming, performance, and much more, right in Downtown Hopewell.

Lamb Arts is thrilled to be partnering with the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts to bring their new mobile museum exhibit to Hopewell. Come check out pieces from VMFA's world-class collection right here in our community!

This year's Hopewell Arts Fest will also mark the launch of the Downtown Hopewell Mural Initiative. Join us as we collaborate with the Hopewell Downtown Partnership in creating our first mural with Tri-Cities artist Austin Miles! The Arts Fest mural, that you contribute to, will find its home in downtown Hopewell later this Fall.

Our amazing community partners will also be on-site to help you create your own works of art to take home. Come try your hand at printmaking with Lamb Arts, spread the love at Creative Friends Art Center's rock painting station, and get your hands dirty building clay sculptures with the Hopewell Library. Illuminated Stages will be getting our creative juices flowing with theatrical interpretations and local painter and author Sandra Nardone will be present to talk about her life as an artist.

Some of our favorite local food vendors will be setting up shop to accommodate your dinner/snack/dessert needs and Guncotton Coffee and Gallery will be extending their hours so you can check out their latest exhibition.

And to top it all off - music!

This event is FREE and open to all.

We hope to see you there.

Free activities provided by:

Lamb Center for Arts and Healing

VMFA Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Appomattox Regional Library System

The Illuminated Stage Theatre Company

Creative Friends Art Center

The Hopewell Downtown Partnership

and more!

Food will be available for purchase from:

Verde

Wonder City Bakery

Saucy's BBQ

Guncotton Coffee and Gallery