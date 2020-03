Potomac Mills is excited to announce upcoming spring festivities including the arrival of the Easter Bunny on Friday, March 20. Families can make lasting memories by taking photos with the Bunny as part of the Simon Bunny Photo Experience.

Additional holiday events include a sensory-friendly morning with the beloved Caring Bunny on March 29 from 9:00am-10:30am and Pet Photos on April 5 from 6:30pm-8:30pm.