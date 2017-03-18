The National Sporting Library & Museum is pleased to announce its first public fly-fishing event, Hooked! From before the time of Izaak Walton’s The Compleat Angler, fly-fishing has captured the hearts and imaginations of countless individuals. Half sport, half theology, angling stands the test of time and remains one of the most popular turf and field sports. Despite-- and perhaps because of-- our changing landscapes and increasingly digital age, experts, amateurs, and everyone in between are drawn to the lure of angling. Come be a part of the legacy and celebrate the changing tides and enduring bonds of fly-fishing!

Schedule: 11:00 a.m. Fly-tying demonstration, 1:00 p.m. Roundtable discussion “Hooked: Changing Tides, Enduring Bonds,” 3:00 p.m. Fly-casting demonstration.

Ticket info: $25 for an all-inclusive ticket, $15 for an NSLM member all-inclusive ticket,

$10 admission for one session: tying demo, the roundtable, or the casting demo. For more information contact Anne Marie Barnes, Clarice & Robert H. Smith Educator, at (540) 687-6542 x25, ABarnes@NationalSporting.org