Hooked on Cheese? Neal Barnard, M.D., F.A.C.C., Brings Latest Nutrition Research to Virginia Beach

Nationally-renowned nutrition researcher Neal Barnard, M.D., F.A.C.C., president and founder of the nonprofit Physicians Committee, will dish out dairy-free advice from his latest book, The Cheese Trap, on Wednesday, June 28, to help Virginia Beach residents interested in plant-based nutrition make a seamless switch to a nutrient-packed, plant-based vegan diet.

Whole-food, plant-based eating patterns are one way to boost weight loss, gain energy, and improve overall quality of life, without counting calories, measuring portions, or going hungry, according to Dr. Barnard’s research. This dietary intervention, built on vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and legumes, is touted by cardiologists, former presidents, NFL stars, Beyoncé, and is vetted by leading health organizations, including Kaiser Permanente, as an effective way to boost metabolic health and slash the risk for chronic disease.

The University of Oxford finds plant-based eating patterns, if adopted worldwide by the year 2050, could save 8.1 million lives and curb $1 billion in annual U.S. health care spending.

One barrier? For some people, it’s cheese.

“It’s never meat, milk, or eggs that people find hard to leave aside,” says Dr. Barnard. “It’s cheese.”

After 30 years of conducting clinical research studies, Dr. Barnard finds cheese has a gravitational pull that brings people back for more.

To help his study participants satiate cravings for mozzarella, feta, and brie, Dr. Barnard invested several weeks into conducting field-based research, visiting farms in Indiana and Northern Mass., touring the town of Cheddar, England, and sampling nut-based “cheese” samples, including delicacies from New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. His dietary prescription for a low-fat, plant-based diet remains the same, but it now comes with a historical perspective about agricultural production, success stories to motivate those who can’t imagine a life without cheese, and practical tips, including recommendations for nutrient-packed spices and herbs, along with five dozen dairy-free recipes.

In Dr. Barnard’s studies, participants follow three rules–build meals around plant-based foods, aim for 40 grams of daily fiber, and avoid high-glycemic foods—and lose an average of 13 extra pounds, sometimes much more, and often stabilize blood sugar, lower blood pressure, improve cholesterol, and reduce inflammatory markers for obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. Based on self-reporting, some gain energy. Others alleviate joint pain and migraines.

Studies show people who follow a dairy-free diet weigh 15 pounds less, on average, than those who consume dairy products, including milk, cheese, and yogurt. The average American consumes 35 pounds of cheese each year, a 10-fold increase from the average 3.8 pounds of cheese consumed, per person, in 1909.

Extra weight affects two-thirds of American adults, one in three children, and costs $190 billion each year to treat. Pre-diabetes affects 86 million people, or one in three adults. Heart disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide. Dietary risk factors account for almost half of all cardiometabolic deaths in the U.S.

The solution, Dr. Barnard argues, starts on our plates.

“A plant-based is clinically proven to treat both the symptoms and underlying cause of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease, " says Dr. Barnard. “If you could bottle up a dietary pattern rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and legumes, it would become a blockbuster drug overnight."

This is a free event and there is no need to RSVP; seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To set up an interview with Dr. Barnard or to learn more about the June 28 lecture, please contact Sierra Coppage at 202-527-7319 or scoppage@pcrm.org.

###

Neal Barnard, M.D., F.A.C.C., is the president and founder of the nonprofit Physicians Committee and an adjunct associate professor of medicine at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Barnard’s 18th book, The Cheese Trap, follows two New York Times bestsellers and contains a foreword from actress Marilu Henner and 65 recipes from Dreena Burton.

Dr. Barnard’s fourth PBS special, The Energy Weight Loss Solution, debuted in March 2017.