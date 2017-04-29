Hoofin It for the Homeless 2017

Airlie Center 6809 Airlie Rd., Warrenton-Fauquier Airport, Virginia 20187

Fauquier Family Shelter Services will be hosting an event to raise funds for the people we serve. “Hoofin It for the Homeless”, a 2.8 mile Walk-a-thon, will be held at Airlie in Warrenton on Saturday April 29, 2017. Registration will begin at 8:15AM with the walk starting at 9:00AM rain or shine. All are invited to participate. For more information or to register call 540-341-0900 or visit our website www.fauquierfamilyshelter.org.

Airlie Center 6809 Airlie Rd., Warrenton-Fauquier Airport, Virginia 20187

