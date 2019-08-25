Honor the life of a remarkable woman on the 230th anniversary of her death. Learn about 18th century mourning traditions in a special after hours tour of her home, followed by a procession to her monument on Washington Avenue, participants can walk or drive, concluding with a wreath laying ceremony. Light refreshments will be served. Tickets are $10.00 and are available at https://squareup.com/store/mary-washington-house/
Honoring Mary Washington
Mary Washington House 1200 Charles Street, City of Fredericksburg, Virginia 22401
Education & Learning, History, Outdoor
Jul 23, 2019
