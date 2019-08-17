Honey Bee Day

Do you like honey? If so – you can thank honey bees for that sweet gift! We can also thank the beekeepers who raise and care for their bees and collect that delicious honey. Come to the Virginia Living Museum and learn how beekeepers do their jobs from Colonial Beekeepers, participate in bee-related crafts and activities and taste the sweet gift of local honey from Silver Hand Meadery! Included in museum admission.

Activities include:

Microscope parts of a flower and become a BEE-tective by dissecting parts of a flower and learning about their parts

Learn all about pollen and pollinators at our Pop Up Discovery Station

BEE creative and "do your own sting" with pollen crafts

Honey tastings will begin at 10am and end at 4pm. Honey will be available for purchase at the Wild Things Museum Store.