Red Zone

Old Town Square, 3999 University Drive

Thursdays in May, June, August & September

The new series will host local bands from the Fairfax Area. Hometown Thursdays is an opportunity to meet up with friends, grab dinner at one of the many restaurants in downtown, and listen to great music. This is a free, family-friendly event for all ages!

Schedule:

Red Zone - Thursday June 15

Pleasure Train - Thursday June 29

The Excellent Drivers - Thursday August 3

Sub-Radio - Thursday August 10

Lucia Valentine - Thursday August 17

Jojo Bayliss Band - Thursday August 31

Wicked Olde - Thursday September 7

Acoustic Soul - Thursday September 14

Mars Rodeo - Thursday September 28