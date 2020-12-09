Homeschool Special: "Mystery of the Christmas Star"

Just for homeschool families: The Virginia Living Museum's Abbitt Planetarium is offering a monthly 45-minute program. December will showcase the traditional story of the Magi and their quest for the Christmas Star! Over the years, the scientific thinking has changed, archaeology has revealed new clues about the lands in which these events took place, and our understanding of who the Magi might have actually been has grown. "Mystery of the Christmas Star" offers an immersive look at the journey of the Magi while examining the latest clues and seeking to understand the appearance of the Star of Bethlehem. Each program will be limited to eight family groups, so everyone attending must register in one registration. 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Museum admission is included in this special class price for homeschool families ($18 adults, $15 children 3-12); the museum is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Additional times and dates will be added as class space fills, so please register early if you intend to join in.