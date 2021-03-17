Homeschool Program: "Reasons of the Seasons"

How does the Earth get its seasonal cycle? The reasons behind our seasons can often be difficult to understand. Join us at the Virginia Living Museum’s monthly program for homeschooled students and their families, as we use the planetarium to shed light on this difficult topic.

This month’s program is recommended for 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade students. It begins at noon and runs 45 minutes.

All programs are taught by the museum’s professional educators and include a self-guided visit of museum exhibits and are offered at a discount to homeschool families.

The cost, $15 for children 3-12 and $18 for adults, includes admission to the museum. The museum is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Because of COVID-19 capacity restrictions, the program will be limited to eight family groups, so everyone attending in a group must register together.