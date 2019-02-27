Homeschool Open House

Join us on Wednesday, Feb 27th to meet and mingle with other homeschoolers from across Virginia! Participate in activities for all ages, including guided workshops and gallery walks, as well as self-guided crafts, games, and scavenger hunts. Participation is free for homeschoolers and chaperones, but registration is required.
Experience a variety of temporary and permanent exhibits that will take you on a journey through Virginia history!
Fresh Paint: Murals Inspired by the Story of Virginia
John Marshall: Hidden Hero of National Union
Oh, Shenandoah: Landscapes of Diversity
The Story of Virginia
GUIDED PROGRAMS*:
Gallery Walks (content and language geared towards upper elem. and above)
10:30 – 11:30 am The Story of Virginia
12:00 – 12:30 pm Fresh Paint: Murals Inspired by the Story of Virginia
1:00 – 2:00 pm The Story of Virginia
2:30 – 3:00 pm Fresh Paint: Murals Inspired by the Story of Virginia
3:30 – 4:00 pm John Marshall: Hidden Hero of National Union
Stories at the Museum (content and language geared towards lower elem. and pre-k)
10:30 – 11:00 am Join us for a reading of Johnny Appleseed in our Oh, Shenandoah gallery
11:30 am – 12:00 pm Join us for a reading of Sky Color in our Fresh Paint gallery
12:30 – 1:00 pm Join us for a reading of Locomotive in our The Story of Virginia gallery
SELF-GUIDED PROGRAMS:
Hands-On Replica Artifacts
Story of Virginia Scavenger Hunts
Fresh Paint Gallery Guides
In-Gallery Interactives
Crafts
*Sign-up for guided programs will occur on a first-come, first-serve basis at the registration table upon your arrival. We recommend showing up at least 30 minutes prior to leave time for wayfinding and signup.
Contact the Group Tour Coordinator, Maggie Creech, at mcreech@virginiahistory.org or 804.342.9652 with any questions.