Homeschool Open House

Join us on Wednesday, Feb 27th to meet and mingle with other homeschoolers from across Virginia! Participate in activities for all ages, including guided workshops and gallery walks, as well as self-guided crafts, games, and scavenger hunts. Participation is free for homeschoolers and chaperones, but registration is required.

Experience a variety of temporary and permanent exhibits that will take you on a journey through Virginia history!

Fresh Paint: Murals Inspired by the Story of Virginia

John Marshall: Hidden Hero of National Union

Oh, Shenandoah: Landscapes of Diversity

The Story of Virginia

GUIDED PROGRAMS*:

Gallery Walks (content and language geared towards upper elem. and above)

10:30 – 11:30 am The Story of Virginia

12:00 – 12:30 pm Fresh Paint: Murals Inspired by the Story of Virginia

1:00 – 2:00 pm The Story of Virginia

2:30 – 3:00 pm Fresh Paint: Murals Inspired by the Story of Virginia

3:30 – 4:00 pm John Marshall: Hidden Hero of National Union

Stories at the Museum (content and language geared towards lower elem. and pre-k)

10:30 – 11:00 am Join us for a reading of Johnny Appleseed in our Oh, Shenandoah gallery

11:30 am – 12:00 pm Join us for a reading of Sky Color in our Fresh Paint gallery

12:30 – 1:00 pm Join us for a reading of Locomotive in our The Story of Virginia gallery

SELF-GUIDED PROGRAMS:

Hands-On Replica Artifacts

Story of Virginia Scavenger Hunts

Fresh Paint Gallery Guides

In-Gallery Interactives

Crafts

*Sign-up for guided programs will occur on a first-come, first-serve basis at the registration table upon your arrival. We recommend showing up at least 30 minutes prior to leave time for wayfinding and signup.

Contact the Group Tour Coordinator, Maggie Creech, at mcreech@virginiahistory.org or 804.342.9652 with any questions.