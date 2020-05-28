Homeschool Open House

Join us on Thursday, May 28th to meet and mingle with other homeschoolers from across Virginia! Participate in activities for all ages, including guided workshops and gallery walks, as well as crafts, games, and scavenger hunts. Guided activities will end at 2:00, but admission and self-guided activites are free all day. Participation is free for homeschoolers and chaperones, but registration is required.

Programming info and registration link coming soon.

Contact the Manager of Museum Programs, Maggie Creech, at mcreech@virginiahistory.org or 804.342.9652 with any questions.