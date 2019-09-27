Homeschool Day at the VLM

The Virginia Living Museum offers homeschool students up through grade 12 a day of fun and engaging programs that highlight important natural and space science concepts. All programs are curriculum and grade-level targeted and taught by the museum’s professional educators. All programs include a self-guided visit of museum exhibits and are offered at a discount to homeschool families. Cost is $12.50 per student for the 45-minute classroom or planetarium programs, $14.50 for the hour-and-a-half labs, and $20 for a 45-minute curatorial tour. Admission is $18 for adults accompanying homeschool students on the visit; parents who pay this admission may accompany their child into the programs for no additional fee. For homeschool students taking the self-guided visit with no programs, admission is $10. The museum is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Details about the homeschool programs are at the VLM website. Register through the website or by calling the VLM Reservations office, 757-595-9135.