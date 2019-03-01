Homeschool Day at the VLM

The Virginia Living Museum offers homeschool students grades K through 12 a day of fun and engaging programs on March 1 that highlight important natural and space science concepts. All programs are curriculum and grade-level targeted and taught by the museum’s professional educators. All include a self-guided visit of museum exhibits which is offered at a discount to homeschool families. Cost is $12.50 per student for classroom or planetarium programs, $14.50 for an environmental lab, $20 for a curatorial tour. Admission is $18 for adults accompanying homeschool students on the visit. For homeschool students taking the self-guided visit with no programs, admission is $10 (ages 3-18). The museum is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Registration closes on Feb. 28 at 4:30 p.m. Details about programs are at the VLM website, thevlm.org/education/adultsfamilies/homeschool/homeschool-day/ Register through the website. If you have questions, call 757-595-9135.