HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS – HOLIDAY MIXER

James Ross, Music Director

BalletNova

Friday, December 17, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center

On Friday, December 17 the ASO brings back the joy of live holiday music that audiences yearned for in 2020. ASO will accompany dancers from BalletNova with selections from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker. The program features works by Bach and Handel interspersed with selections from Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite and holiday carols. All children attending will be provided with sleigh bells for a surprise audience participation activity.

The concert will be presented with no intermission. Masks are required and all attendees must be fully-vaccinated, including children. For information based on current health guidelines, please visit our website prior to each concert.

Adult tickets $20-$85, youth $5, student $15

https://alexsym.org/performance/home-for-the-holidays/

Info

