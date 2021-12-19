HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS – HOLIDAY MIXER

James Ross, Music Director

Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.

George Washington Masonic Memorial

On Sunday, December 19 the ASO brings back the joy of live holiday music that audiences yearned for in 2020. The program features works by Bach, Handel, and selections from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker and Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite. All children attending will be provided with sleigh bells for a surprise audience participation activity.

The concert will be presented with no intermission. Masks are required and all attendees must be fully-vaccinated, including children. For information based on current health guidelines, please visit our website prior to each concert.

Adult tickets $20-$60, youth $5, student $15

https://alexsym.org/performance/home-for-the-holidays/