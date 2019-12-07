Home for the Holidays Concert

Share the holiday spirit for Hampton Roads military families this season at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts for a lively and festive USO-style show featuring the Guava Jam Band.

Parking is 100% free, and all proceeds benefit your local USO! General admission is $12, but military and kids 12 and under are FREE!

Enjoy:

Family-friendly concert with plenty of free parking

Free family photos with Santa

All kids in attendance will receive a gift from Santa

Attend one of the 3 shows for holiday fun! Doors open an hour before show time:

Saturday, Dec. 7 at 4 pm

Saturday, Dec. 7 at 8 pm

Sunday, Dec. 8 at 4 pm