Home for the Holidays Concert

Share the holiday spirit for Hampton Roads military families this season at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts for a lively and festive USO-style show featuring the Guava Jam Band.
Parking is 100% free, and all proceeds benefit your local USO! General admission is $12, but military and kids 12 and under are FREE!
Enjoy:
Family-friendly concert with plenty of free parking
Free family photos with Santa
All kids in attendance will receive a gift from Santa
Attend one of the 3 shows for holiday fun! Doors open an hour before show time:
Saturday, Dec. 7 at 4 pm
Saturday, Dec. 7 at 8 pm
Sunday, Dec. 8 at 4 pm