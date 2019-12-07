Home for the Holidays Concert

to Google Calendar - Home for the Holidays Concert - 2019-12-07 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Home for the Holidays Concert - 2019-12-07 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Home for the Holidays Concert - 2019-12-07 16:00:00 iCalendar - Home for the Holidays Concert - 2019-12-07 16:00:00

Sandler Center for the Performing Arts 201 Market Street, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462

Share the holiday spirit for Hampton Roads military families this season at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts for a lively and festive USO-style show featuring the Guava Jam Band.

Parking is 100% free, and all proceeds benefit your local USO! General admission is $12, but military and kids 12 and under are FREE!

Enjoy:

Family-friendly concert with plenty of free parking

Free family photos with Santa

All kids in attendance will receive a gift from Santa

Attend one of the 3 shows for holiday fun! Doors open an hour before show time:

Saturday, Dec. 7 at 4 pm

Saturday, Dec. 7 at 8 pm

Sunday, Dec. 8 at 4 pm

Info

Sandler Center for the Performing Arts 201 Market Street, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - Home for the Holidays Concert - 2019-12-07 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Home for the Holidays Concert - 2019-12-07 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Home for the Holidays Concert - 2019-12-07 16:00:00 iCalendar - Home for the Holidays Concert - 2019-12-07 16:00:00
Help Yourself

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular