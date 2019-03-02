Home with the Herberts

John Carlyle’s son-in-law, William Herbert, immigrated to America from Ireland and married Sarah Carlyle. He became an influential merchant, banker, and politician in Alexandria, resigning as Mayor on the eve of the War of 1812. Step back in time to see what life was like in the 19th century in Alexandria, and to learn more about this part of Carlyle’s family life. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314 View Map
