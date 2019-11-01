$25 general admission

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under, 20%-30% subscription discounts available

“HOME”

Created by Geoff Sobelle

Produced by Beth Morrison Projects

A visual physical spectacle, “HOME” combines dance, illusion, live music, home-spun engineering, and an inventive use of audience interaction to compose a work that asks, “Where is home? If it is not a place, what is home?” On stage, a house appears from nothing. It goes up fast, choreographed like time-lapse photography. Residents move in, move out, get married and divorced in it, grow up in it, die in it, haunt it. “HOME” aims to awaken us to current housing dilemmas, local and global.