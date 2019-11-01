“HOME” created by Geoff Sobelle

to Google Calendar - “HOME” created by Geoff Sobelle - 2019-11-01 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - “HOME” created by Geoff Sobelle - 2019-11-01 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “HOME” created by Geoff Sobelle - 2019-11-01 19:30:00 iCalendar - “HOME” created by Geoff Sobelle - 2019-11-01 19:30:00

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

$25 general admission

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under, 20%-30% subscription discounts available

“HOME”

Created by Geoff Sobelle

Produced by Beth Morrison Projects

A visual physical spectacle, “HOME” combines dance, illusion, live music, home-spun engineering, and an inventive use of audience interaction to compose a work that asks, “Where is home? If it is not a place, what is home?” On stage, a house appears from nothing. It goes up fast, choreographed like time-lapse photography. Residents move in, move out, get married and divorced in it, grow up in it, die in it, haunt it. “HOME” aims to awaken us to current housing dilemmas, local and global.

Info

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - “HOME” created by Geoff Sobelle - 2019-11-01 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - “HOME” created by Geoff Sobelle - 2019-11-01 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - “HOME” created by Geoff Sobelle - 2019-11-01 19:30:00 iCalendar - “HOME” created by Geoff Sobelle - 2019-11-01 19:30:00
See What's Inside

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular