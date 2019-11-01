Following the performance of “HOME,” interact with the performers, ask your questions, and go deeper into the production in this open discussion.
“HOME” created by Geoff Sobelle: Post-Performance Q&A Session
Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
Theater & Dance, Workshops
Aug 27, 2019
Aug 29, 2019
