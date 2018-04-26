Home on Cameron's One Year Anniversary

Join us for an open house block party on Thursday, April 26th from 5:30-8:30 p.m. as we welcome spring and mark the one year anniversary of Home On Cameron. 

Enjoy light fare from local restaurants and shop Home on Cameron’s curated collection of upholstered furniture including new private label sofas and chairs, custom dining pieces, Nepal felt flowers, console and coffee tables by DC and VA artisans, local art, antiques, couture chandeliers, lamps, colorful ceramics and even wooden toys and dog items. 

Neighboring shops will be open including: A Galerie Antiques Fine Art, Helen Olivia Flowers, Donna Lewis, Fit One Personal Training Studio, Gossypia and The Hive. 

This event is open to the public.

About Home on Cameron: Opened in Spring 2017 by Susan Nelson and Todd Martz, design veterans with more than 35 years combined experience, Home on Cameron is a destination for all things home – from new, vintage and one-of-a-kind finds that can be purchased on the spot to more in-depth design services including ordering fabrics and furnishings to create a home all your own. The interior design team offers curated collections of upholstered furniture, custom dining, console and coffee tables by a local DC cabinetmaker, art by established and emerging artists, antiques, couture chandeliers, lamps, colorful ceramics, and even wooden toys and dog items.

Home On Cameron 315 Cameron Street, Virginia 22314 View Map
