Home on Cameron's "Evening of Design"

Home On Cameron 315 315 Cameron Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314

Join interior designers Todd Martz and Emily Bishop at Home on Cameron, located in the heart of Old Town Alexandria, VA, while they discuss the latest in interior design and remodeling. Guests are also treated to a private, complimentary, 30-minute interior design consultation. RSVP at the shop or by emailing info@homeoncameron.com. Home on Cameron will continue hosting these events every third Thursday of each month.

About Home on Cameron: Home on Cameron is a destination for all things home – from new, vintage and one-of-a-kind finds.They offer in-depth design services including ordering fabrics and furnishings. The interior design team offers collections of upholstered furniture including a private label, that allows for fully customizable furniture pieces as well as custom dining, console and coffee tables made by local artisans, plus art by established and emerging artists, antiques, couture chandeliers, lamps, and colorful ceramics.

Home On Cameron 315 315 Cameron Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314
703-888-1475
