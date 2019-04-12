Calling all Home-Based Business Owners & Entrepreneurs!

Don’t miss the region’s 4th annual Home-Based Business Conference! This unique event features conference sessions and specialty breakout tracks focused on topics relevant to all stages and types of home-based businesses, including traditional, franchise, and direct & network marketing. You will also discover local resources for your business from among over 20 exhibitors.

Each ticket includes breakfast, lunch, and snacks. You will also have the opportunity to have an excellent professional headshot taken for only $20.

Whether you are thinking of starting a new home-based business or have operated one for years, this event is for you!

___________________________________________________________________

This event is presented by York County, Williamsburg, James City County, Gloucester, Newport News, and Hampton.

___________________________________________________________________

If you're interested in becoming an exhibitor or sponsor, please call (757) 877-5920, email info@hbbconference.com, or visit hbbconference.com for more information.