For the month of August 2020, McGuffey Art Center is proud to present, "Home Is Where the Art Is," a virtual exhibition featured on our website. This exhibition showcases renting and associate members' artworks created during the time of quarantine (while our building has been closed to the public). Please support our local artists by taking a look at their works!

Artists showcased in this exhibition are: Lee Alter, Nancy Bass, Dave Borszich, Polly Breckenridge, Cynthia Burke, Daniella Chadwick, Charlene Cross, Lindsay Diamond, Zoé Edgecomb, Miranda Elliott Rader, Judith Ely, Margaret Embree, Hannah England, Stacey Evans, Aaron Farrington, Giselle Gautreau, Carol Grant, Laura Lee Gulledge, Cyndi Gusler, Robin Harris, Blake Hurt, Jill Kerttula, Sri Kodakalla, Etta Levin, Amanda Liscouski, Kelly Lonergan, Lisa Macchi, Judy McLeod, Tim Michel, Susan Patrick, Charles Peale, Lisa Philipps, Kathy Plunket Versluys, Jeanine Regan, Kerney Rhoden, Madeleine Rhondeau-Rhodes, Chee Ricketts, Jane Skafte, Alison Thomas, John Trippel, and Rebekah Wostrel.