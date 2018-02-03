The Hollywood Special FX Show

Ever wonder how they did that? Now the whole family can get the inside scoop and discover the science and secrets to making movie magic in this interactive and explosive show. Live on stage, join special effects professionals who’ve worked on action-packed blockbusters like The Dark Knight Rises, Guardians of the Galaxy, Phantom of the Opera, and Game of Thrones for thrilling and revealing insights that bring the audience closer to the action than ever before. Feel the heat from an onstage inferno, marvel at gruesome sci-fi monsters, be blown away by apocalyptic weather, and hold on tight through huge explosions! “Be prepared to be stunned. This really is a show unlike what you’ve seen before.” (Essex Chronicle)

Recommended for ages 7 and up.

Disclaimer: This explosive family show will feature special effect sequences that include pyrotechnics, loud sounds, and more. For your safety and comfort, the audience will be protected by an impact-resistant glass during a portion of the show.