Hollywood & the Civil War

From the Pyramid monument in the Confederate section to the gravesite of Confederate President Jefferson Davis, high above the James River, Hollywood Cemetery is the final resting place for over 18,000 Confederates, including J.E.B. Stuart, George Pickett, Fitzhugh Lee and many others. Meet at the Hollywood Cemetery entrance at Cherry and Albemarle streets, near the rear of the stone structure to the left. Please note that this tour is 1.5 to 2 miles and involves several inclines. Comfortable shoes and water are recommended.

$15 per person

$5 for Valentine Members

Walk-ups welcome.

Cash or check.

On-street parking.

