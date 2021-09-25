Hollin Hills House + Garden Tour will feature mid-century modern houses, interior design, sculpture gardens, vintage “Cars and Coffee,” yoga and much more.

The largest mid-century modern house and garden tour on the East Coast is scheduled for Saturday, September 25 in the historic Hollin Hills neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia. Tickets are now on sale.

This year’s tour will showcase more than 12-15 houses designed by renowned architect Charles Goodman, FAIA, whose iconic designs feature walls of glass, open floor plans, unique angles and wide chimneys. Visitors will also get an exclusive look at a Goodman-designed Alcoa Care-free home, which is currently being meticulously restored. In addition to architecture, visitors will also experience mid-century interior design, sculpture gardens and the neighborhood’s unique seamless landscape designed by renowned landscape architects Dan Kiley, Bernard Voigt and Eric Paepcke. Architects will be on hand throughout the tour to provide design insights and internationally recognized artists will showcase their sculptural works.

For the first time, the Hollin Hills House + Garden Tour will also offer events celebrating the mid-century modern period. In the morning, visitors can peruse dozens of vintage and antique automobiles from the mid-century era during a “Cars and Coffee” event. An exclusive morning yoga session will also be offered to ticket holders.

Hollin Hills is a 326-acre neighborhood south of Old Town Alexandria that was built from the late 1940s to the early 1970s. While Charles and Ray Eames, Richard Neutra, Eero Saarinen and others were designing modern case study houses for California to meet the growing housing demand following WWII, Charles Goodman was breaking the mold in Virginia designing modern homes for Hollin Hills. The subdivision—comprised of more than 450 houses—is a sharp contrast to the brick-colonial neighborhoods that surround it. Capitalizing on the area’s landscape, Goodman uniquely positioned each home for its individual viewpoint. Today, Hollin Hills is recognized for its architectural and design vision. It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a Virginia Landmark Historic District

Complete details for the Hollin Hills House + Garden Tour are available online. Tickets are $50 each and include admission to all houses, gardens and events. VIP tickets are also available for $80 each and allow visitors one-hour early access to the tour as well as one commemorative item. Tickets are limited and expected to sell out early.