Bringing together the best of Holistic, Natural Living, Alternative and Complementary Health Addressing Mind, Body, & Spirit, Green and Sustainable Product Choices. Sample and purchase services and products – Attend live workshops. Modalities include Holistic Physicians, Naturopath, Chiropractors, Massage Therapists, Reiki & Healing Touch, Spirit Art, Yoga, Hypnotherapists, Meditation, Aromatherapy, Holistic Veterinarian, Holistic/Natural Dentist, Functional Medicine MD, Etc..
Holistic Wellness Expo of Hampton Roads 2021
to
Newport News Marriott 740 740 Town Center Drive, Newport News, VA 23606, Virginia 23606
Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Workshops
May 15, 2021
