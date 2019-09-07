Holistic Wellness Expo of Hampton Roads 2019

Newport News Marriott 740 740 Town Center Drive, Newport News, VA 23606, Virginia 23606

Bringing together the best of Holistic, Natural Living, Alternative and Complementary Health Addressing Mind, Body, & Spirit, Green and Sustainable Product Choices. Sample and purchase services and products – Attend live workshops. Modalities include Holistic Physicians, Naturopath, Chiropractors, Massage Therapists, Reiki & Healing Touch, Yoga, Hypnotherapists, Meditation, Aromatherapy, Holistic Veterinarian, Holistic/Natural Dentist, Functional Medicine MD, Etc..

