Holistic & Spiritual Art Expo

to Google Calendar - Holistic & Spiritual Art Expo - 2017-07-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Holistic & Spiritual Art Expo - 2017-07-08 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Holistic & Spiritual Art Expo - 2017-07-08 10:00:00 iCalendar - Holistic & Spiritual Art Expo - 2017-07-08 10:00:00

Virginia Wesleyan College 1584 Wesleyan Drive, Norfolk, Virginia 23502

Enjoy an exciting, enlightened two days at our 3rd Holistic & Spiritual Art Expo, at the Virginia Wesleyan College, on the border of Virginia Beach and Norfolk. Learn from over 100 exhibitors, mediums and psychics. Attend one or several of our free inspirational Lectures, book yourself a psychic reading and see what 2017 will bring you, buy an original Spiritual Art piece, crystals, gems, soaps, lotions and oils and so much more... Indulge yourself...

Discover the latest in holistic health, learn how to harness your psychic abilities, and become motivated to follow your dreams and more.

Info

Virginia Wesleyan College 1584 Wesleyan Drive, Norfolk, Virginia 23502 View Map

Health & Wellness

Visit Event Website

757 288 4756

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Holistic & Spiritual Art Expo - 2017-07-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Holistic & Spiritual Art Expo - 2017-07-08 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Holistic & Spiritual Art Expo - 2017-07-08 10:00:00 iCalendar - Holistic & Spiritual Art Expo - 2017-07-08 10:00:00

Subscribe: How Sweet

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular