Holistic & Spiritual Art Expo

Founders Inn and Spa 5641 Indian River Rd., Virginia Beach, Virginia 23464

HOLISTIC & SPIRITUAL ART EXPO

Experience - Explore – Evolve

Come and join us for a captivating, inspiring and motivating 2 days at The Founders Inn & Spa, in Virginia Beach on 29th and 30 August 2020 for all things to do with: Holistic Wellness, Natural Cosmetics, Alternative Medicine, Energy, Henna, Hand Crafted Art & Jewellery, Rocks, Stones, Gems, Metaphysical & Spiritual Enlightenment, Palmistry, Psychics, Mediums Pet Communications and so Much, Much more...

Attend the FREE lectures that change each hour, try out the services offered and check out the exciting NEW exhibitors and NEW readers that have come from all over the States. TICKETS available at the door or on-line: www.internationalcc-holisticart-expo.com

Festivals & Fairs, Health & Wellness, Meditation
757 288 4756
