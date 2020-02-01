HOLISTIC & SPIRITUAL ART EXPO

Experience - Explore – Evolve

Come and join us for a captivating, inspiring and motivating 2 days at The Founders Inn & Spa, in Virginia Beach on 1st and 2nd February 2020 for all things to do with: Holistic Wellness, Natural Cosmetics, Alternative Medicine, Energy, Henna, Hand Crafted Art & Jewelry, Rocks, Stones, Gems, Metaphysical & Spiritual Enlightenment, Palmistry, Psychics, Mediums Pet Communications and so Much, Much more...

Attend the FREE lectures that change each hour, try out the services offered and check out the exciting NEW exhibitors and NEW readers that have come from all over the States. TICKETS available at the door or on-line: www.internationalcc-holisticart-expo.com