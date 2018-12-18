Join us at this family-friendly event to learn about how the holiday season has been celebrated in the United States during times of war and peace! Do traditional crafts, have a festive treat, and sing along with holiday music. This event is free and open to all ages.
Holidays on the Homefront
Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
History, Kids & Family
Nov 13, 2018
