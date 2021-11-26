Holiday Road is the premiere holiday event. Expansive grounds filled with eye-catching, twinkling lights and installations will welcome visitors as they meander through the winding trail. Guests will be transported into a winter wonderland complete with everything from the North Pole, Elf Village, Gingerbread Lane, light tunnels, Christmas tree forests, and much more!

“We’re thrilled to introduce our annual Holiday Road event in an even bigger way this year by expanding to beautiful Morven Park in Leesburg, VA,” said founding team members Ben Biscotti, Tony Schubert, and Bobby Rossi in a joint statement. “We can’t wait for guests across the DMV area to experience the magic of Holiday Road and fully immerse themselves in an unforgettable winter wonderland.”

“Morven Park cannot wait to welcome guests from around Loudoun County and the region for this spectacular illumination event. We are honored to have been selected as the Holiday Road Virginia venue partner,” said Morven Park CEO, Stacey Metcalfe.

Committed to ensuring the safety of all patrons and staff, the event encourages attendees to follow all health and safety guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19. To see what measures the staff will be taking, visit the Health & Safety page.

Additional Info:

VIRGINIA

Dates: Open to the public from November 26 through January 2

Times: 5:00pm – 11:00pm

Tickets: www.holidayroadusa.com

Location: Morven Park: 17195 Southern Planter Ln, Leesburg, VA 20176

Price: $29.99 and up depending on day of the week and time of season

(2 years and under are free admission)